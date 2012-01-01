

vokoscreenNG is a powerful screencast creator in many languages to record the screen, an area or a window (Linux only). Recording of audio is supported. With the built-in camera support, you can make your video more personal. Other tools will help you do a good job, these are.

- Multiscreen

- Systray

- Camera

- Audio

- Magnifying glass

- Countdown

- Timer

- Showclick

- Halo

- Snapshot

- Build-in Videoplayer

- Global keyboard shortcuts



History: In January 2012 the first version for Linux with the name vokoscreen came out. In the middle of 2017, the decision was made to start over from scratch. The aim was to develop a version for Linux and Windows with the frameworks Qt and GStreamer. After more than two years of development, vokoscreenNG for Linux was released at the end of December 2019 and vokoscreenNG for Windows at the end of January 2020.





